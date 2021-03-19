More than 100,000 homes in Cornwall are set to benefit from some of the fastest broadband speeds in the world.

A new Government scheme called ‘Project Gigabit’ aims to introduce one gigabit per second broadband speed, making residents capable of downloading high definition films in less than a minute.

Areas including Launceston, Callington, Looe, Camborne, Pool, Redruth, and Penzance will benefit from the Government’s £5 billion scheme, which will start in 2022.

Broadband speeds vary across the South West, depending on where you live.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: "Our £5billion 'Project Gigabit' will dismantle the digital divide and level up rural communities in every corner of the nation.

"I’m thrilled that Cornwall will be one of the first areas to benefit.

As we build back better from coronavirus these lightning-fast internet speeds will level up Cornish communities making them more attractive places to live, raise families and start businesses. Matt Warman, Digital Infrastructure Minister

The Government had pledged to provide the UK with full-fibre broadband by 2025 but now intends to ensure at least 85 per cent of people have a fast internet connection.

'Rocket boost'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Project Gigabit is the rocket boost that we need to get lightning-fast broadband to all areas of the country.

"This broadband revolution will fire up people's businesses and homes, and the vital public services that we all rely on, so we can continue to level up and build back better from this pandemic."

110,000 homes in Cornwall will have gigabit speeds to give those in rural areas the freedom to live and work more flexibly.

The successful Gigabit Broadband Voucher scheme is also being extended with a £210 million cash injection to give people in rural areas immediate financial help to get gigabit speeds.

Additionally, the Government is making £110million available to connect public sector buildings in the countryside, such as GP surgeries, libraries, and schools.

