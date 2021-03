Three people were injured this afternoon after falling 30 metres down a cliff at a disused quarry.

Two had to be airlifted to hospital after the fall at Fairy Cave Quarry near Shepton Mallet.

Specialist rescue teams from Bridgwater and Trowbridge were called to the scene, along with ambulance and fire crews.

The site is fenced off and closed to the general public, but is sometimes used by climbers.

