Why thousands of trees are being cut down in Bristol cemetery

Work is underway to cut down up to 4,000 trees at a Bristol cemetery after a "total infection" of ash dieback.

Ash trees account for nearly half of all the trees in Arnos Vale Cemetery, which will now have to be felled to help the woodland recover.

Estate supervisor Liam Matthews says there is no cure for the airborne disease which is spread by the wind and has a mortality rate of more than 95%.

Liam explained: "The fungal spores get into the the leaves in the summer and then travel down the stem and as they go they start to constrict the vessels which transport the nutrients up into the tree. So it effectively kills it from the leaves in."

Arnos Vale Cemetery pictured in 1870. Credit: Arnos Vale Cemetery

Ash dieback was first spotted at the cemetery in 2017.

It will take around five years for all of the infected trees to be cut down, according to estimates.

'Emotional attachment'

Arnos Vale Cemetery was first established in 1837.

The gardens thrived for decades but in the 1980s, income dwindled and there were fewer staff to maintain the grounds. It is at this time when ash trees began seeding everywhere.

Liam said: "People have a very emotional attachment to trees. I take the time to explain to people what is happening.

"I reassure them the trees aren't going. 60% are going, but we will still have trees here and we will then encourage the woodland to grow in a good healthy way."

It is hoped felling the ash trees will improve the biodiversity of the site in the long-term, and preserve the cemetery for people to enjoy for decades to come.

Read more: