The Roman Baths in Bath will reopen its doors to the public on Monday 17 May.

The historic site has been closed since Thursday 31 December in line with Government guidance.

All visitors must book in advance, and current guidelines mean that people can only visit with members of their household or bubble.

The reopening date is dependent on the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Councillor Paul Crossley, cabinet member for Community Services, said: “We know from feedback on social media that people have missed the Roman Baths over the past few months, so we’re delighted to be able to welcome visitors back.

"There will be well-established safety measures in place to protect our residents, visitors and staff."

Visitor numbers will be limited to a maximum of 20% of the usual capacity, a one-way system, social distancing signage throughout the site, increased cleaning, and screens at the ticket desks.

Visitors are required to wear a face mask in indoor areas, unless exempt.

