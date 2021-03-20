Driver clocked at 122mph speeding back to England after haircut in Wales

A driver who was stopped by police for driving at 122mph on the M5, told police that he was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.

Avon and Somerset Police say they stopped the car near Junction 23 of the M5 in Somerset on Friday 18 March.

The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Hairdressers opened in Wales on Monday but remain closed in England.

Lockdown rules in England currently require people to stay at home unless they are taking their daily exercise, shopping for essentials or going to work.

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen in England on Monday 12 April according to the government's roadmap of lockdown easing.

