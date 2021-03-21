Two police officers have suffered suspected broken bones amid violent scenes in Bristol.

A protest in Bristol city centre has turned violent this evening (Sunday 21 March), with riot police and dogs deployed to Bridewell Street.

"Projectiles" including a firework have been thrown at police and an Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesperson has now confirmed officers have been injured.

Windows have been smashed at Bridewell Police Station with police riot vans covered in graffiti and even set on fire. Avon Fire and Rescue Service crews are at the scene.

Protester smashes a Bridewell Police Station window as they take part in a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol. Credit: PA

The violence comes after thousands of people gathered at a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol earlier today, demonstrating against the Government's Police and Crime Bill.

Ch Supt Will White said: "What started out as a peaceful protest has been turned by a small minority into a violent disorder.

"Officers have been subjected to considerable levels of abuse and violence. One suffered a broken arms and another suffered broken ribs. Both have been taken to hospital.

"These are men and women out there with the intention of serving and protecting the public – they should never be subjected to assaults or abuse in this way.

"At least two police vehicles have been set on fire and damage has been caused to the outside of the station. Protestors are not inside the building.

"We have requested mutual aid from neighbouring forces to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

"All those involved in this criminal behaviour will be identified and brought to justice. There will be significant consequences for behaviour such as this."

Responding to the scenes, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "Unacceptable scenes in Bristol tonight. Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated.

"Our police officers put themselves in harms way to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured."

