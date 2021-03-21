NHS staff delivered almost 100,000 Covid jabs in a single hour yesterday as ‘Super Saturday’ took the vaccine programme to new heights.

A record 90,651 jabs were recorded across the West Country, the highest ever daily total.

2,675,817 People in South West have had their first dose.

59.1% Of the adult population in the South West have had their first dose.

One group of GP surgeries in Bristol, known as PCN4, jabbed 1,909 people in a day across four sites yesterday.

In all, 25,150,062 doses have been delivered across England providing protection to 23,559,503 people since the NHS vaccination programme kicked off little over 100 days ago.

More than 1.5 million vital second doses have also been administered.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among the 2,990,682 people who got their first dose in the last week.

Dr Emily Lawson, NHS England’s chief commercial officer and senior responsible officer for vaccine rollout said: “It is remarkable that because of the sustained hard work of NHS staff and all those involved in delivering jabs up and down the country, the vaccination programme has once again topped its own success with its busiest week to date.

"I could not be more proud of all those involved who have helped us to achieve this latest milestone."

