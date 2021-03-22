An outdoor summer concert series which was due to take place in Gloucestershire has been postponed.

Forest Live would have seen huge acts Rag N Bone Man, Jess Glynne, Madness and Keane perform in spectacular woodland locations including at Westonbirt, The National Arboretum. Forestry England, which runs the event, said: “The Government’s roadmap out of lockdown has made it clear that we cannot hold our Forest Live concerts this summer.

"We are extremely disappointed, but this is the best way to keep our valued customers safe, as well as the staff, volunteers, contractors and artists that make Forest Live possible."

A previous Forest Live event Credit: Paul Groom

All Forest Live 2021 headline acts have been able to reschedule all their performances and are set to perform in June 2022.

Full listing of confirmed dates for Forest Live 2022: KeaneFriday 10 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.Saturday 11 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.Friday 17 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.Saturday 18 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire. Rag‘n’Bone ManThursday 9 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.Friday 10 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.Thursday 16 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk. Jess GlynneThursday 9 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.Sunday 12 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.Sunday 19 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk. MadnessSaturday 11 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.Saturday 18 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk. Further acts to be announced.

