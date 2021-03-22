The Government has confirmed details of its long-awaited defence review, with the armed forces set for a major overhaul.

Two of Plymouth's older warships - HMS Montrose and HMS Monmouth - are likely to be retired, with the promise of more frigates and destroyers to be based in Devonport over the coming years.

HMS Monmouth is a Type 23 frigate. Credit: ITV News

Military expert Ian Ballantyne said: "What you hope is they make up for the shortfall in work at the dockyard by getting on with the new Type 26 frigates which are due to be based in Plymouth. That's a few years down the road, so there's bound to be a gap in front line availability.

The Government also plans for the Royal Marines to form a new 'special commando force' which will operate overseas.

Plymouth historian Chris Robinson says the city's armed forces are having to move with the times.

He said: "The Union Street mentality, where you had bootnecks and squaddies and sailors mixing, that's all gone and will never return. The images of men in uniform walking around the area went in the 1970s. So it has changed massively, but the way that we fight has changed and the way we service that has changed.

Many jobs are created every year at Devonport dockyard. Credit: ITV News

Dr David Blagden, of the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute, said: "There is likely to be much emphasis on cutting-edge science and technology, particularly research in fields such as space, cyber, and autonomous systems, but at the expense of some nearer-term reduction in conventional forces.

"The Navy will be pleased by the promise of growth in the frigate/destroyer fleet to 24 (from 19 currently) by the early 2030s, although it may also face reductions in areas like mine countermeasures vessels and a couple of its older frigates before that sunnier future arrives.”

The defence review confirms that the army target size will be cut by 9,500 to 72,500 by 2025, its lowest level since 1714, and the number of navy frigates and destroyers will drop from 19 to 17 in the next 18 months.

