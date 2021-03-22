Police make arrests after officers injured in Bristol 'Kill the Bill' violence

A number of people have been arrested and at least a dozen police officers injured following violent riots in Bristol.

What started as a peaceful demonstration against the proposed new Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill resulted in a minority causing chaos on the city's streets.

The police station on Bridewell Street served as the main target for vandals, with a van being set on fire and the building's windows being caved in.

A police van was set on fire.

Seven arrests have been made so far, and Avon and Somerset Police has said there will be "serious consequences" for those involved.

Twelve officers were injured, and two were taken to hospital for serious injuries including a broken arm and broken ribs.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "I can confirm seven arrests have been made overnight.

Avon and Somerset Police has condemned the actions of those involved in the violence. Credit: PA

"We will now be carrying out a significant investigation to identify all those responsible."There were in region of 12 officers injured – with two taken to hospital with serious injuries."We will be carrying out high profile patrols today."

A cleanup operation is underway in the affected areas, with graffiti being washed away and damaged windows boarded up.

Graffiti is being washed away and windows boarded up. Credit: PA

Last night, Chief Supt Will White condemned the scenes as 'absolutely disgraceful'.CS White said: "What started out as a peaceful protest has been turned by a small minority into a violent disorder."These scenes are absolutely disgraceful and they will be widely condemned by people across the city. There can never be any excuse for wanton disorder."

A council worker involved in the clear-up.

Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire (Lab) said: "This is absolutely unacceptable."The scenes of violence and direct attack on the police in Bristol city centre will distress most people including anyone who believes in defending the right to peaceful democratic protest."

Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed a full investigation is now underway.

