A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman who went missing on a night out said he "freaked out" after she died suddenly in his bedroom.

Azam Mangori, 24, is accused of killing Lorraine Cox and disposing of her remains and belongings in several locations. He denies murdering the 32-year-old.

Miss Cox was last seen alive on September 1, walking back from a night out with friends.

She was reported missing two days later and her whereabouts were determined a "mystery" for the next week.

While giving evidence at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 23 March, Mangori said Miss Cox died after drinking alcohol and smoking drugs after they had sex.

Lorraine Cox was last seen walking home from a night out with friends. Credit: BPM Media.

He told the jury he panicked when he discovered her lying dead on the floor and left her in his rom for several days.

He said: "I called her name and she didn't respond. I was laughing at first, but I didn't know what's wrong.

"I didn't even think there was anything wrong. I thought she's just fallen asleep or blacked out.

"I lifted her from the floor to the bed. She wasn't breathing. I checked her pulse and there was no pulse and I checked her wrist.

"I started to freak out and started to do CPR. I was trying to shake her really hard.

"I had only seen it (CPR) on the movies. I was trying to do CPR on the bed. The last thing I remember I was trying to wake her up."

Mangori gave evidence at Exeter Crown Court for the first time today. Credit: Elizabeth Cook

Mangori said he did not seek medical attention for Miss Cox because he knew she was dead.

It's alleged Mangori hid her remains in bins and woodland before his arrest.

A post-mortem examination was carried out but the pathologist was unable to determine cause of death due to the length of time between Miss Cox's death and her remains being found.

Mangori has admitted a charge of preventing Miss Cox's lawful burial but denies murdering her.

The trial continues.