A man who attacked a woman and threatened her with a knife as she walked along a coast path in West Dorset has been jailed.Vytautas Ausrota, from Plymouth, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on 22 March after admitting threatening the woman with an offensive weapon, committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence and assault by beating.The 30-year-old was sentenced to a total of three years and four months in prison and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period.The attack happened at around 3pm on 29 August last year while the victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking along the South West Coast path just outside Lyme Regis.

The victim was attacked along the South West Coast Path just outside Lyme Regis. Credit: Dorset Council

She heard a man running towards her from behind and moved aside, expecting him to run past, but instead Ausrota rugby tackled her to the ground and knelt on top of her.

The victim saw he was holding a penknife with the blade out.

Ausrota threatened to kill the woman and said he "wanted sex".Moments later, two members of the public approached and the victim asked them for help.

They told Ausrota they would call the police if he did not get off her.Ausrota then got up and left the scene. Police were contacted and a search of the area was launched.

'Dangerous offender'Later that day, Ausrota contacted Dorset Police to admit he attacked the woman.

He was located by officers shortly afterwards and arrested.Detective Constable Stuart Dalladay said: “Ausrota subjected his victim to a truly horrifying ordeal, taking advantage of her as she was out walking alone.“I would like to praise the victim for the courage she has shown in supporting our investigation and I am glad that we have been able to bring this dangerous offender to justice.”

Read more: