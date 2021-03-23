Police move in to try to disperse protesters in central Bristol

Three people have been arrested after specialist police officers moved in to disperse a protest on College Green in Bristol.

At around 10pm tonight (Tuesday) a large number of officers in riot gear were deployed to move people on. They had gathered earlier in the day in opposition to new police powers being debated in parliament.

Protesters sit in the street after being moved on from College Green Credit: ITV News

Around 130 protesters gathered this afternoon to protest the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Many said they had planned to stay overnight.

Police say officers engaged with the protesters earlier and asked them to leave, but tents and a sound-system were set up.

They added that in lockdown they cannot allow the gathering to continue.

In an earlier statement they said proportionate enforcement action will be taken.

One officer used a loud hailer to announce, "you'd indicated you'd planned to stay for one hour, several hours ago.

"The crowd will now disperse, or force may be used."

Police attempt to move on the protesters Credit: ITV News

One protester told ITV News the protest was peaceful and when the police in riot gear arrived much of the crowd lay on the ground.

It comes just 48 hours after a peaceful protest on Sunday 21 March descended into violence as the evening wore on.

