Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Gloucester.

Kiera Brand was reported missing after leaving her home in the Longlevens area between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday 21 March. She has not returned since which is out of character.

She is described as 5ft 2ins, of a slim build, has dark brown eyes and shoulder length dark red hair.

When last seen she was wearing grey Harry Potter pyjamas but may now be wearing a black outfit, black boots with pink tartan detailing and carrying a floral rucksack.

Kiera may have travelled to the Basingstoke area and officers are looking into this possibility.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Kiera since Sunday to call 101 quoting incident 399 of 21 March.

Read more: