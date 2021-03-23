'Terrified' Mum wants to continue shielding son with learning disabilities

Watch Jacquie Bird's report

The mother of a teenager with Downs Syndrome in Cornwall has told ITV News West Country that she is still too afraid to stop shielding him - even though they've both had their first Covid vaccine.

Sandy Lawrence from near Newquay recognises that her son Matthew has struggled to adjust to life in lockdown, but is also worried about the risks of contracting Covid.

People with learning disabilities are six times more likely to die of the virus than those without, leaving parents like Sandy fearing for their children’s safety.

It absolutely terrifies me because if Matthew was hospitalised as he’s an adult we wouldn’t be allowed to be with him. I don’t think he would tolerate the treatments that would be needed if he got it. Sandy Lawrence

She said: "We didn’t realise in the first lockdown how much that had affected his mental health.

"On reflection when you look back and remember him not getting dressed in the morning, refusing to go for walks, and missing college, all of that stuff was really tough on him.

"Matthew is very good at using hand sanitiser and putting his face shield on but going out terrifies me."

Matthew Lawrence was outgoing and happy to enjoy being outdoors but has been shielding for the past 12 months and will continue to do so Credit: ITV West Country

The Government has said all adults with a severe learning disability should be prioritised for the vaccine.

Meanwhile the charity Mencap has released a report about barriers to healthcare for people with a learning disability in a pandemic.

It said that in the week ending 22nd January this year, 80 per cent of the deaths of people with learning disabilities were linked to Covid-19.

Among its findings was that in some hospitals people with a learning disability were told they might not receive life-saving treatment - a ‘do not resuscitate’ (DNR) note would be put on their medical files.

Matthew has been shielding for the past 12 months but Sandy insists the pair will continue to do so despite any lockdown easing to protect her vulnerable son.

Matthew Lawrence has been shielding with his mum Sandy for 12 months but his mental health suffered during lockdown Credit: ITV West Country

She said: "I think the fact that Matthew has a learning disability and doesn’t understand those concepts is probably a blessing but we’ve had the vaccine but we’re still not going out because it’s not 100 per cent [safe].

"We haven’t had our second dose so keeping him safe is my number one priority because I want to avoid all of those issues about DNRs and him not accepting treatment or me not being by his side.

"The best thing to do is to avoid it. Life is difficult enough parenting a child with a learning disability, don’t get me wrong it’s also wonderful. Matthew lights up our life all of the time but it’s tough as well and this has just made it so hard."

In celebration World Downs Syndrome Day on Sunday 21 March,

Read more: