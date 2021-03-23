A dramatic video captured the moment a woman was winched to safety in Cornwall.

The footage shows the coastguard helicopter hovering over rocks with a member of the rescue team dangling in mid air.

The woman, who had injured her ankle, was then brought to safety on the beach.

A spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "At just after 5.20pm yesterday evening (Monday 22nd March), St Agnes and Portreath Coastguard Rescue Teams assisted a female with an injured ankle at Porthtowan, Cornwall.

"The casualty was rescued by the HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter from Newquay and transferred into the care of the South Western Ambulance Service."

Read more