Police caught a woman driving the wrong way around a roundabout in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

The driver was stopped by Gloucestershire Police's Specialist Operations team who asked her why she was travelling in the wrong direction.

She allegedly told the officers she was "tired after a night shift and it was a quiet Sunday so it was okay".

The force posted about the incident on social media.

Officers booked her for Driving Without Due Care And Attention.

Those who are charged with Driving Without Due Care And Attention are either issued a fine or will be summonsed to court if the charge cannot be covered by the fixed penalty.'Careless driving' differs from 'dangerous driving' as it falls below the minimum standard expected of a careful driver, whereas dangerous driving includes behaviour that could potentially endanger one's self or others.

Read more: