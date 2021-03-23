Police are investigating reports three people were shot with an air rifle in North Devon - with one woman hit in the face.

The incident happened between 8am and 9am on Tuesday 23 March on the Square, South Molton.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity, including people or vehicles, in the area, prior to or after the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "A woman was shot to the chin, which broke the skin. Two others weren’t injured."

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation should contact police on 101 or via email, 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/022576/21.

