Body found in Weston-super-Mare in search for missing man

A body has been found in Weston-super-Mare by police searching for a missing man.

Officers found the body in the Worlebury area of the North Somerset town on 23 March.

They were searching for a missing man called Daniel, who was last seen on 22 March.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said his family had been informed.

While formal identification has yet to be completed, Daniel’s family has been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. Avon and Somerset Police

“Police continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

