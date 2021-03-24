Police have released images of eight more people they want to identify following a riot in Bristol at the weekend.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released pictures of 18 people as investigations continue into the violence in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

More than 20 police officers were injured when violence broke out following a Kill The Bill protest in Bristol. Police vehicles were set on fire, the windows of Bridewell Police Station were smashed and graffiti was sprayed on the building.

The violence has been widely condemned by politicians, with police saying it could be "one of the largest investigations in the force's history".

Speaking on Tuesday 23 March, Detective Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte described the violence at the weekend as "disgraceful".

She added: “More than 100 officers and staff continue to work on the inquiry which is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“Officers and staff are working their way through images and footage as quickly as they can but with more than two terabytes worth of CCTV footage as well as nearly 100 officers’ body worn video cameras and more than 100 videos already sent in by members of the public to review, this will take a considerable amount of time.

Person A (left), Person B (top centre), Person C (top right), Person D (bottom centre) Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

“We expect to release images of many more people in the coming days and ask anyone who recognises anyone to contact us.

"We’d also ask anyone who recognises themselves in the images to pick up the phone and dial 101 or visit their nearest police station so we can arrange for officers to talk to you to get your account of events.”

A dedicated web page for people to submit video footage and images has been set up.

Person N (left), Person J (top centre), Person K (top right), Person H (bottom centre) and Person Q. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Anyone with information should call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

