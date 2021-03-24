A police investigation is underway after two "high-value" dogs were stolen from a property in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police has issued an appeal for witnesses after two dogs were stolen from a flat in Sturminster Road, Stockwood.

The force says people gained access to the property by forcing the front door open.

Two American Bullies were stolen. One is a 17-month-old champagne-coloured female called Moet and the other is a 12-month-old grey-coloured male called Ghost.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist our investigation should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221020907.

Police advice to pet-owners

Although police say there have been a "relatively small" number of dog thefts in Avon and Somerset in recent years, they have issued advice to dog-owners.

They said:

Keep your dog’s microchip details up-to-date and ensure they wear a tag with your name, address and phone number – but not the dog’s name

Have lots of photos of your dog including some together with you

Make sure your garden is secure

Train your dog to come to you when called

Vary the time and routes of your walks, if you can

Use a reputable kennels or dog-sitting service, ideally through recommendation, and always check references.

