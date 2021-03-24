Dogs stolen from Stockwood in Bristol - police issue appeal

An investigation is currently underway to identify the thieves and locate the dogs. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A police investigation is underway after two "high-value" dogs were stolen from a property in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police has issued an appeal for witnesses after two dogs were stolen from a flat in Sturminster Road, Stockwood.

The force says people gained access to the property by forcing the front door open.

Two American Bullies were stolen. One is a 17-month-old champagne-coloured female called Moet and the other is a 12-month-old grey-coloured male called Ghost.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist our investigation should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221020907.

Police advice to pet-owners

Although police say there have been a "relatively small" number of dog thefts in Avon and Somerset in recent years, they have issued advice to dog-owners.

They said:

  • Keep your dog’s microchip details up-to-date and ensure they wear a tag with your name, address and phone number – but not the dog’s name

  • Have lots of photos of your dog including some together with you

  • Make sure your garden is secure

  • Train your dog to come to you when called

  • Vary the time and routes of your walks, if you can

  • Use a reputable kennels or dog-sitting service, ideally through recommendation, and always check references.

