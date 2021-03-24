Exeter vaccination centre closing temporarily due to supply shortage

A vaccination centre in Exeter will temporarily close next month as the NHS prepares for a shortage in supplies.

Westpoint Vaccination Centre has announced it will close for 10 days from April 1.

It comes after the NHS was notified in March that there would be a significant reduction in the UK’s Covid vaccine supplies from March 29.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this was due to a delayed shipment and the need for some retesting.

Westpoint will stop administering vaccines for 10 days.

In a statement, a Westpoint Vaccination Centre spokesperson said: “We are temporarily pausing appointments at the start of April.

“If we need to reschedule an appointment we will be in touch with you. All other appointments will continue as planned so please do attend!”

More than half a million people living in Devon have received a Covid vaccine since the rollout started.

Westpoint is one of the main vaccination centres in the South West, in addition to centres at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park stadium, the Royal Cornwall Showground and Taunton Racecourse.

Read more: