People in Devon who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine are being urged to book one ahead of a supply shortage announced by the Government.

The NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has confirmed there are thousands of space left to fill before the end of the month.

Everyone aged 50 and above, people with underlying health conditions or health andcare workers are among those now eligible for a vaccination.

They are being encouraged to book an appointment for a first dose before the supplyconstraints begin in April.

Appointments will be available with local GPs, contributing pharmacies and mass vaccination centres - including at Westpoint in Exeter before it closes temporarily.

Westpoint will stop administering vaccines for 10 days.

In a statement earlier this month, the Government confirmed that due to a 'lumpy' supply chain there would be a dip in the number of doses arriving into the UK next month.

Clinical chair of the Devon CCG Dr Paul Johnson has reassured everyone who is already booked in for their first or second dose that there is enough to go around.

Dr Johnson said: “The supply constraints mean fewer vaccinations will be happening in April, but the good news is we have thousands of spaces for vaccinations in Devon before the end of the month.

“If you are over 50 and you haven’t had the jab yet, now is the time to book a spacebefore the supply issues kick in.

“We appreciate that these groups include people who are busy working, but it isdefinitely worth taking half an hour out of your day to get the protection it affords.”

Remember, you are not just protecting yourself, you are protecting others when you get the vaccine. Dr Paul Johnson, Clinical Chair, NHS Devon CCG

