Watch Otis Holmes' report

The past 12 months have presented us all with challenges but perhaps those facing the biggest challenge are people coming to terms with their grief.

The lockdown rules have restricted hospital and care home visits and limited the number of people that can attend funerals, making the grieving process harder for those who have lost loved-ones.

After being together for more than 50 years, Sandra Marchant was apart from her husband Richard when he died in a care home in June.

Lockdown meant she couldn't visit, and his dementia made phone calls very difficult. But her church community helped them connect online - giving her the chance to say a final goodbye.

For those helping people with loss like counsellor Antonia Edie who works in Plymouth, the changes have added to what’s already a difficult part of life.

Antonia Edie

"Ordinarily when we lose someone we love we will feel extremely disorientated and lost and bewildered about what's going on in our lives," Antonia said.

"But the other parts of our life might move along as normal so we might be able to throw ourselves into our work we might be able to see friends and family, go to the gym, do our hobbies, but of course during the pandemic other areas of life have been so limited."

Read more