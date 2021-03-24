Officers are asking for witnesses to come forward following a fatal collision in Somerset.

At approximately 4.20pm on Tuesday 23 March, police were called to the Wyke Lane area, near Wyke Champflower, after reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Sadly the motorcyclist – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The road remained closed until about 2.30am on Wednesday 24 March while investigation work was carried out.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking anyone with dashcam footage or who saw what happened, to call 101 and give crime reference number 5221062284.

