Appeal after man exposes himself to teenage girl in Bristol

Police in Bristol have issued an urgent appeal after a man indecently exposed himself in front of a teenage girl.

The 15-year-old was walking to school in Wells Road, south Bristol, when she was approached by a man asking for the time.

She carried on walking and saw the same man again near New Fossedale Road, where he exposed himself.

The incident happened on the morning of 23 November, but Avon and Somerset Police has now issued images of a man they would like to speak to.

Do you recognise this man?

“Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was approached by a man who indecently exposed himself to her,” a force spokesperson said.

“It happened on Wells Road, south Bristol, shortly after 9.10am on 23 November.

“The child was walking to school and told officers that she first saw the man on Wells Road and, as she neared Whitecross Road, he asked her the time.

She said she carried on walking and saw the man again near New Fossedale Road, where he indecently exposed himself. Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson

The man police would like to speak to is described as black, aged 40 to 50, about 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a beige coat, blue jeans, trainers and bicycle helmet.

If you recognise him - or were in the area at the time and have any other information which could help - call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 5221061741.

