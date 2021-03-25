Bath and West Showground to scale back Covid vaccinations temporarily

The mass vaccination centre at the Bath and West Showground is to scale back administering first doses of the Covid vaccine temporarily, because of an expected supply shortage.

The Government confirmed that a delay in a shipment order and the need for re-testing at a Pfizer lab in India would mean fewer doses are available in April.

Everyone already booked in for a first or second dose will still receive their jab.

Credit: PA

The Showground at Shepton Mallet is one of several mass vaccination centres across the West Country.

Exeter's Westpoint vaccination centre is also closing temporarily due to supply shortage.

In December, the Royal Bath & West of England Society said it welcomed the opportunity to be part of the "largest peacetime project since the war years".

