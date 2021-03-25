Boy, 9, finds man's wedding ring lost in Clevedon lake

A nine-year-old boy has helped reunite a man with his wedding ring eight months after he lost it in Clevedon's marine lake.

Andy Mitchard from Weston-super-Mare discovered the ring had come off after paddleboarding with his family in June.

It was found by Caspar Clarke when the lake was drained for its regular cleaning. He was one of an army of volunteers deployed with metal detectors to search the silt.

Every year volunteers drain out the water to remove tonnes of silt build-up. Credit: Rowan Clarke

Andy said he has swum in the lake "for years" with his ring on and at first hoped it wasn't in the water:

"Just as I was packing up I realised I'd lost my wedding ring. I thought maybe I'd left it in the car or had left it at home.

"I realised when I got home that I'd lost it at the bottom of the water and spent a couple of weeks waiting to see whether I'd tell my wife or not."

Andy has been married for nearly 12 years. His wife Selina said she "wasn't too angry".

"These things happen. We lose things... He did look high and low for a couple of weeks and then told me.

"I think I used the excuse, 'well maybe we can get [Andy] a new one and an eternity ring for me.'"

Every year volunteers from Marlens, the charity that maintains Clevedon Marine Lake, openthe sluice gates to drain out the water to remove tonnes of silt build-up.

A group trawled the lake bed to "remove debris, rescue sea creatures and search for missing treasure".

Volunteers found two GoPro cameras and three rings, including Andy's - much to his surprise.

The ring was found by nine-year-old Caspar Clarke using the metal detector he got for Christmas.

After his mother posted a photo on Facebook of Caspar holding the ring, it was soon back with Andy.

Caspar said: "Cleaning up the lake was quite fun, especially when we found cool things like eels and rings! I felt really excited and surprised that I actually found something.

"The man was obviously very happy for me to find it and I was happy because he got his ring back."

Andy was grateful to the volunteers for returning the ring to him:

"Nine months at the bottom of the marine lake, and it's still in reasonable condition. Rumour has it my wife is planning to talk to me tonight!

"I would like to say thank you to Caspar and all at Marlens."

