Bristol leaders condemn Sunday's violence

Heads of organisations across Bristol have come together to condemn Sunday's violence in the city.

The 'Bristol City Leaders group' said in a statement that "Those who vandalised parts of our city and injured and threatened police officers and public servants do not speak for Bristol."

Avon and Somerset Police said two officers were taken to hospital following Sunday’s disorder.

It has since emerged neither of the officers had suffered any broken bones.

The force has released more images of people it wants to identify.

Police vans were set on fire during the protest in Bristol. Credit: PA

The full Bristol City Leaders group statement:

“As individuals who live and work in Bristol and represent organisations that support many thousands of people across the city, we stand together in condemning Sunday’s violent disorder.

“Those who vandalised parts of our city and injured and threatened police officers and public servants do not speak for Bristol. They do not speak for the vast majority of those who are concerned about proposed legislation changes. Their actions demean us all.

“We share Bristolians’ horror and disappointment at what they saw. We have complete confidence in the approach taken by Avon and Somerset Police, who have worked so closely with Bristol’s communities across our city during the last year.

Reasons for pride

“Whilst we are not blind to the challenges Bristol faces, we also see every day how people, public bodies, businesses, community groups and faith communities have come together to support each other through this incredibly testing time.

“We saw it last week during the Bristol Remembers gathering, where people from across the city came together to reflect on the impact of the last year on their lives and communities.

“We see it in how public, private and civic organisations have shared experiences of life during lockdown and worked together to overcome enormous challenges and adapt to the impact of COVID-19.

“We see it in how people of all ages and backgrounds have volunteered to support the city’s response to COVID-19, and its recovery from it.

“Those positive actions, which happen every day, truly represent the best of our city. They inspire us and help us to focus on working together to help Bristol be the very best it can be.

“At a time when we need to support each other to rebuild our lives and economy, we won’t be defined by the acts of a minority. Our focus remains, as it has been through this year, on positive action and hope.

“In that spirit, we hope people can join us in sharing their pride in the city and demonstrate all that is great about Bristol. Collaborative, creative, courageous, open, inclusive and caring - Bristol is all these things and more. These qualities will not be dimmed by violence and criminality: they will be our shining light.

“As a city of hope, we continue to move forward as a city together, because #WeAreBristol.”

The following people are members of the group:

Fuad Mahamed, Chief Executive, Ashley Housing Association

Mick Crennell, Chief Fire Officer, Avon Fire and Rescue

Rt Revd Vivienne Faull , Bishop of Bristol

David Lees, Chief Executive, Bristol Airport

John Hirst, Chief Executive, Destination Bristol

Andrew Kelly, Director, Bristol Festival of Ideas & Bristol Cultural Development Partnership

HHJ Peter Blair QC, Bristol Crown Court

David Brown, Chief Executive, The Bristol Port Company

Oona Goldsworthy, Chief Executive, Brunel Care

James Durie, Chief Executive, Business West Chambers of Commerce & Initiative and

Richard Bonner, Director, Business West Board

Edward Rowberry, Chief Executive, Bristol & Bath Regional Capital

Andy Forbes, Principal, City of Bristol College

Andy Street, Chair of City Funds and Chair of Feeding Bristol

James Freeman, Managing Director and Doug Claringbold (incoming Managing Director), First West of England

Steve Chalke, Founder, Oasis Academies

Sue Mountstevens, Police and Crime Commissioner

Nigel Costley, South West Regional Secretary, TUC

Lucinda Parr, Registrar and Secretary, University of Bristol

Professor Steve West, Vice Chancellor and University of the West of England

Jeff Farrar, Chair, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston (UHBW) NHS Foundation Trust

Sandra Meadows, Chief Executive, VOSCUR

Mohammed Saddiq, Executive Director Wessex Water

