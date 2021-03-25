David Bowie's suit sells for thousands in Devon auction

One of David Bowie's suits has been snapped up at an auction in Devon.

The stylish brown Issey Miyake suit went on sale at Auction Antiques near Exeter - it was sold by Jayce Lewis, a musician and lifelong friend of Steve Strange of 1980’s ‘Visage’ fame, from whom he inherited it.

Steve Strange acquired the suit in 1982 at the Blitz club in London, a fashionable club that he owned and ran in the 1980s.

Bowie had visited the club and was reported to have been "not in the best of shapes" at the time, which resulted in him burning the pocket and other areas of the suit with his cigarette.

The suit which belonged to David Bowie Credit: Auction Antiques

He had changed his clothes and left the suit on the floor where Strange found it. The story is corroborated by the fact that it is the exact size for Bowie - fitting his small size 28-inch waist.

The suit had an estimate of £10,000-£15,000 but sold for £8,000.

