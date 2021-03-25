Residents in Cornwall will have the opportunity to have their questions about the upcoming G7 summit answered by police, councillors and government officials.

Representatives from Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Council and the Cabinet Office G7 taskforce will host a Facebook Live briefing on March 25 to field queries from local people.

The live stream will start at 6pm and can be followed along on either the Cornwall Council or Devon and Cornwall Police Facebook pages.

The event will be hosted by Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Jo Hall.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planned to welcome six other leaders to Cornwall in person for the summit. Credit: PA

She will be joined by Chief Superintendent Jim Pearce, Cornwall Commander and Chief Inspector Russell Dawe, Lead Planner for G7 policing and security.

Chief Executive Kate Kennally of Cornwall Council and Director of Public Health Rachel Wigglesworth will also appear alongside Cabinet Office G7 taskforce representatives Joseph Potts and Laura Perry.

Each organisation will deliver a short presentation outlining their plans before answering questions from the public, covering policing and security, transport, impact on local residents, Covid safety and securing a lasting legacy for Cornwall.

Superintendent Hall said: "We recognise our local communities will want to understand how this event will impact them and we hope that this opportunity will allow us to address any concerns residents may have.

The world's media is expected to descend on Carbis Bay for the event.

"I look forward to welcoming you to the live chat on Thursday and continuing our conversation over the coming weeks as we build up to the event in June."

Council leaders have said that although there is a lot of work to be done before the world leaders arrive, the event could have a positive impact on the whole county.

'A real honour'

Cornwall Council Chief Executive, Kate Kennally, said: "Hosting the G7 is a real honour for Cornwall and we're looking forward to welcoming heads of state to our beautiful part of the world.

"There's a great deal of work to be done before that happens, but preparations are well underway.

"We're already working alongside colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police and central government, as well as local stakeholders, town and parish councils and community groups, to ensure we all play our part in helping the summit run as smoothly as possible, with the minimum amount of disruption for residents.

"We're also working to secure a lasting legacy for Cornwall that benefits one and all, not only those areas directly involved in the event itself.”

Health bosses say the wellbeing of residents is a priority. Credit: carbis bay beach

Health bosses have also weighed in, acknowledging the logistical challenges of hosting the G7 during a pandemic.

Cornwall Council Director of Public Health, Rachel Wigglesworth, said: "It's exciting for Cornwall to be hosting the G7, but it fair to say that hosting an event of this scale presents a set of unique challenges - particularly given that we're in the midst of a pandemic.

"The health and wellbeing of residents is our absolute priority, and the public health team at Cornwall Council is already working closely with government and Devon and Cornwall Police to do all we can to minimise the risks from Covid for attendees and residents alike."

You'll be able to put your question to the panel by commenting on the live stream post.

If you would like to ask a question in advance, send it to G7engagement@dc.police.uk.

Read more: