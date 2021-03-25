Pilots airlifted to hospital after jet crashes in Cornwall

Watch: Emergency services at the scene of the plane crash

Two Royal Navy pilots have been airlifted to a hospital in Plymouth after crash-landing their jet in Cornwall.

The pair ejected from their Hawk T1 aircraft as it came down in the St Martins area near Helston on 25 March.

They were checked by medics at the scene before being flown to Derriford Hospital for further treatment.

Fragments of the plane pictured in woodland. Credit: Anthony Hosking

Devon and Cornwall Police said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Two men have been airlifted to Derriford Hospital to be treated for their injuries,” the force posted on social media.

“Details of injuries not known at this time. Emergency services remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.”

The jet crashed after taking off from RNAS Culdrose, a Royal Naval base in Helston.

The first pictures of the scene of the crash - which were shared with ITV News West Country - showed fragments of the aircraft scattered in woodland.

Parts of the plane have been found in woodland near Helston. Credit: Anthony Hosking

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched an investigation.

“Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose,” the MoD said.

“An investigation will begin in due course. We won't be providing further detail at this time.”

