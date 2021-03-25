Police confirm officers did not suffer broken bones at Bristol protest

Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed two of its officers injured during violent protests in Bristol did not suffer any broken bones.

Police bosses said two officers were taken to hospital - one with a broken arm and another with broken ribs and a punctured lung - following Sunday’s disorder.

It has since emerged neither of the two officers had suffered any broken bones.

A force spokesperson said: “This remains a dynamic and fast-moving incident.

Police vans were set on fire during the protest in Bristol. Credit: PA

“The Chief Constable personally spoke to one of the officers while he was at hospital on Sunday night.

“At the time the Chief Constable did interviews on Monday morning, it was believed the officer may have suffered broken bones and a punctured lung.

Following further medical assessment, this was deemed not to be the case – but this officer’s injuries were serious enough to result in hospital treatment and a CT scan. Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson

“A second officer also suffered a suspected broken arm, but on further assessment this too was thankfully found not to be the case.”

Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with Sunday’s events, during which 40 police officers were reportedly assaulted.

A further 14 people were arrested following a second protest in the city on Tuesday.

