Royal Navy jet crashes in Cornwall - latest updates

A Royal Navy jet has crashed in Cornwall.

The aircraft - believed to be a Hawk T1 jet - came down in the St Martins area of Helston on 25 March.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed two pilots on board the aircraft managed to eject safely.

A fragment of the aircraft. Credit: Anthony Hosking

"Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose," a MoD tweet stated."An investigation will begin in due course. We won't be providing further detail at this time."

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were at the scene of the incident in Helston.

"Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash," a spokesman said.

"Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene."

