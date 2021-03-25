The sister of a missing Devon man, who has already lost her older brother, has issued a plea urging him to come home.

Shaun Brown from Kingsteignton was last seen with his father on Wednesday 17 March and was reported missing on Thursday 18 March.

The 32-year-old is 6ft 3in tall, with short dark hair and a beard.

Shaun's sister, Laura Vickery, 35, is urging anyone with information to contact the police. She said: ''Shaun please come home, you are not in any trouble. We are really concerned and really worried.

''Our older brother went missing in completely different circumstances 19 years ago and he is no longer with us but we never recovered his body.

''My dad is reliving that. We just want him home we just want to know he is safe.''

Shaun Brown with his sister Laura Vickery and father Richard Brown. Credit: Laura Vickery

Laura Vickery said, ''Shaun was with our dad Wednesday evening but on Thursday, police contacted dad because Shaun's belongings were found by a dog walker.

''They were found where we scattered my mum's ashes. His phone and his tobacco were found. His wallet is at my dad's house.

''Someone was seen on CCTV where he would be walking at around 1.15am on Thursday, but we have still heard nothing.

''It is out of his character. Normally he would go out and let my dad know. Our dad is quite old and it's a lot of pressure on him.

''We just want him to come home.''

Shaun's family have produced posters in a bid to find him. Credit: Laura Vickery

Police, divers and the coastguard and other agencies have been searching for signs of Shaun, particularly around the chalk mine areas of Kingsteignton.

The NPAS helicopter was up over the Teigngrace area on Monday afternoon, 22 March, looking for Shaun.

A police spokesperson said, "Anyone who sees Shaun, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to call police immediately on 999, quoting log 200 of 18/03/21."