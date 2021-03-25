Two people have been arrested in connection with a Covid-19 outbreak at a care home in Devon where nine residents died.

A 57 year old woman and a 30 year old man have been arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect.

A total of 10 residents from Holmesley Care Home in Sidford were taken to hospital with coronavirus after the outbreak.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The police investigation is currently focussing on infection control and management within the home.

"It is not currently related in any way to the vaccination of residents."

