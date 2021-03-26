Watch crowds gather at Bristol Kill The Bill protest

A "significant" number of people have gathered in Bristol city centre for the third Kill The Bill demonstration in a week.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are at the scene of the protest this afternoon (Friday 26 March).

The force says it is "engaging" with protesters and asking them to leave, but has warned they will take enforcement action "if necessary".

According to ITV News West Country's reporter on the ground, police were asking people to move on but the crowd is now very large with around 1,000 people at the demonstration.

Some protesters told ITV they are annoyed by the police presence. The crowd is currently chanting 'Kill The Bill' as it marches through the city centre.

"I don't want to get injured, I've got a dodgy knee, I don't want to get kicked and punched, but something's got to be done." said one young woman who had joined the protest, "We're going to keep coming back and protesting and sitting here and expressing our upset about it until are move is made, because you can't take away our democratic rights like this, it's not ok."

Another protester added "If you rape someone, it's a five year sentence, if you pull down a statue, it's ten year sentence and you just think 'this is beyond law, this is about morality here.' Lives are worth more than metal."

"I think a key part of a democracy is being able to stand up for what you believe in" said another, "Trying to limit that is just ridiculous. The message has been lost in the media portraying it a certain way, so the bill goes through, and you need to stand up against it."

First Bus services through the city have been stopped amid safety concerns for passengers and drivers.

Crowds are marching through The Centre.

The demonstration today comes less than a week after thousands of people gathered for a Kill The Bill protest in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

The demonstration turned violent in the evening and ended in a riot. Dozens of police officers were injured, Bridewell Police Station was damaged and police vehicles were set on fire during the violence.

A second demonstration on Tuesday 23 March saw 14 people arrested.

Police officers are today guarding the station and have blocked all access points to it. There are also several riot vans lined up nearby.

Police guard Bridewell Police Station.

Police riot vans have been brought in.

What is 'Kill The Bill'?

People have been demonstrating against a proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police increased power to stop protests.

The Bill also makes a special new law to protect monuments and statues, in the wake of the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, with the crime of damaging them punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Under new government proposals trespass would become a criminal offence - rather than being a civil matter - in order to tackle unauthorised encampments, giving police the power to seize vehicles and arrest people who refuse to move.

Those breaking the new law on trespass could be fined up to £2,500 and could face a prison sentence of up to three months, but concerns have been raised by both academics and organisations that the new law will disproportionately affect travellers and more widely those living on roadside camps.

Read more: