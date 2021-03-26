Watch as police officers attempt to disperse protesters

Police officers in riot gear at Bristol's third 'Kill the Bill' demonstration have started making efforts to disperse the crowd and arrests have been made.

Avon and Somerset Police said projectiles, including eggs and glass bottles, have been thrown at officers and claimed some protesters are pulling at their shields.

In a tweet the force said: "We will not tolerate violent disorder. Arrests have been made."

A large number of protesters gathered on Bridewell Street, close to Bridewell Police Station, after a march from College Green this afternoon (Friday 26 March).

Police officers have been "engaging" with protesters this evening but have been warning that they "can't and won't tolerate any attack".

Demonstrators clash with police officers in Bristol. Credit: PA

ITV West Country reporters on the ground say police dogs and horses have been deployed, along with officers carrying riot shields and wearing helmets.

They are now making attempts to clear the crowd, which was made up of more than 1,000 people at its peak.

