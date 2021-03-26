Bristol Kill the Bill protest in pictures: city's third demonstration in a week

More than a thousand protesters are peacefully demonstrating in Bristol in what is the city's third demonstration in one week.

People gathered on College Green earlier today (Friday 26 March) before marching through the centre and ending on Bridewell Street.

On Sunday night violent scenes erupted there in protest against the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill.

Tonight officers from Avon and Somerset Police are lined up in riot gear and demonstrators are being warned enforcement action will be taken unless people go home.

Bristol's third Kill the Bill protest in pictures:

The protest started on College Green earlier this afternoon. Credit: PA

Hundreds of people then marched through the city centre and ended at Bridewell Street. Credit: PA

After Sunday's protest turned violent, officers prepared their riot gear ahead of tonight. Credit: PA

More than 1,000 people marched down to Bridewell Street, where Sunday's violence erupted. Credit: PA

Three lines of officers were blocking the entrance to Bridewell Police Station. Credit: ITV West Country

A protester stands in front of a police line near to Bridewell Police station. Credit: PA

A daffodil on a police officer's shield placed there by a protester during the 'Kill The Bill' protest. Credit: PA

Read more: