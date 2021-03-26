Bristol Kill the Bill protest in pictures: city's third demonstration in a week
More than a thousand protesters are peacefully demonstrating in Bristol in what is the city's third demonstration in one week.
People gathered on College Green earlier today (Friday 26 March) before marching through the centre and ending on Bridewell Street.
On Sunday night violent scenes erupted there in protest against the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill.
Tonight officers from Avon and Somerset Police are lined up in riot gear and demonstrators are being warned enforcement action will be taken unless people go home.
Bristol's third Kill the Bill protest in pictures:
Read more: