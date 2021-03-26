The two pilots who ejected from a Royal Navy jet which crashed in Cornwall remain in hospital.

The Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crashed in woodland in the St Martins area near Helston on Thursday 25 March.

The two pilots were airlifted to hospital but escaped "without significant injury", according to police.

Defence Minister Johnny Mercer said the crash was due to "suspected engine failure".

In a statement today (Friday 26 March), the commanding officer of RNAS Culdrose Captain Stuart Finn thanked emergency services for their "outstanding" response to the "unfortunate incident".

Fragments of the plane were found shortly after the crash. Credit: Anthony Hosking

He added: "Their swift actions and the highly professional attitude of all those involved is deeply appreciated.

“As an air station, we have also been heartened by the many messages of support from members of the public for the two pilots.

"I’d also like to thank the landowners of the site as the military continues its investigation into this incident.”

