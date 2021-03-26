People in the South Gloucestershire are being urged to book an appointment for their first coronavirus vaccine despite a shortage in supply.

South Gloucestershire Council says there are still available slots for the rest of March, but they are filling up fast.

There will be a reduction in vaccine supply from the week of 29 March, which means volumes for first dose vaccinations will be significantly constrained.

It will not affect second doses.

If you are in an eligible group and you haven’t booked your first dose yet, the time to do so is right now. South Gloucestershire Council

The council says everyone in the top nine priority is now eligible to book. They include anyone aged 50 or older, anyone with a health condition which puts them at greater risk, health or social care workers.

