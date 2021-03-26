A police investigation is underway after reports a man approached primary school girls and stroked their hair in Tewkesbury.

Two separate incidents were reported to police - the first took place at around 8.46am on Wednesday 17 March, and the second between 4.30pm and 5pm the following day.

Both took place on Margaret Road.

The man is described as aged between 50 and 60, with grey hair and a beard but no moustache. He was wearing a black fleece and blue jeans.

Police will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure the public.

Anyone with information should contact Gloucestershire Police.

