A third Kill The Bill protest is to take place in Bristol - just days after protesters clashed with police in the city.

Posts circulated on social media suggest people will gather on College Green from 4pm on Friday 26 March.

It is not clear if they will stay at College Green or march through the city.

The post states: "Protesting against the new 'police crime and sentencing bill.

"Protest for your human rights.

"Please remember to wear PPE and social distance."

It will be the third protest in the city in the space of a week, following events on Sunday 21 March 21 and Tuesday 23 March.

A number of people were arrested after the first demonstration turned violent. The riot saw assaults on police, damage to buildings and vehicles set on fire.

Police vehicles were torched during the first protest.

Further arrests were made at the second protest, after police in riot gear clashed with demonstrators gathered on College Green.

What is 'Kill The Bill'?

People have been demonstrating against a proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police increased power to stop protests.

The Bill also makes a special new law to protect monuments and statues, in the wake of the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, with the crime of damaging them punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Under new government proposals trespass would become a criminal offence - rather than being a civil matter - in order to tackle unauthorised encampments, giving police the power to seize vehicles and arrest people who refuse to move.

Those breaking the new law on trespass could be fined up to £2,500 and could face a prison sentence of up to three months, but concerns have been raised by both academics and organisations that the new law will disproportionately affect travellers and more widely those living on roadside camps.

