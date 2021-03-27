Cornwall has replaced London as the most searched-for place to live on the property website Rightmove.

It appears more people want a slice of the coast and countryside, as the county has overtaken the capital in property searches.

Devon and Dorset have also seen a spike in the number of people looking to move there.

Rightmove has compared this year's searches for property with last year's before the pandemic and Cornwall has claimed the top spot.

The house-hunting website said the results were "pretty incredible" when there are over eight million people living in London, and only about half a million people living in Cornwall.

The huge population of London means that traditionally it’s the most searched for location on Rightmove, but the appeal of the coast and the countryside has seen Cornwall crowned the new capital this year. Rightmove property expert Tim Bannister

The county of Dorset has jumped up from position 20 to position 10 in the most searched for list, while Devon came in third place after London.

The website also looked at which locations have seen the biggest increase in searches from buyers this year before the pandemic.

Six of the top 10 places are located in Cornwall and Devon. Searches for the village of Stithians are up by a massive 224 per cent on this time last year, with the village of Polperro, near Looe, also seeing a huge increase of 203 per cent.

Stithians near Falmouth and Truro. Credit: Kathy Wardle

Emma Ward, Director at Goundrys Estate Agents in Cornwall said: "It’s been an incredibly busy year as people rethink the types of homes they want to buy and where they want to live. Some are moving here to be closer to family while others are looking for a complete change in lifestyle.

"Detached homes, which are around the £500k-£700k mark here, have been flying off the shelves, we’ve none left. We need more sellers to come to market as there is such strong buyer demand for places with garages, gardens, office space and more."

Read more: