A lamp post was mistakenly placed in the middle of a narrow footpath in Tetbury.

People who lived in the town were quick to point out it might not be in the most practical position.

Posting a picture online, Ryan Powell said: "Interesting position of the new lamp post in love lane. Might struggle to get by with a double buggy."

Other people who lived in the town agreed it was a strange place to put the post.

Jonathan Davis said "I think they need to go to Specsavers."

While Sue Sillitoe "And it’s not even April 1st yet!"

The lamp post has since been moved.

“As soon as we were made aware that the street light was obstructing the footpath, we instructed our contractor to return to the site and move it further back, towards the edge of the verge," said Gloucestershire County Council.

The spokesperson added: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused while it was in an incorrect position and hope that users of the path will now benefit from the extra lighting provided.”

Read more: