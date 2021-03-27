Firework and paint thrown at police horses during Bristol protest

Watch the moment a firework explodes near a police horse

Video footage has emerged showing the moment a firework was thrown at a police horse during a protest in Bristol.

Officers on horseback were deployed during a third ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Bristol on 26 March.

They were used to disperse crowds that had gathered during the city centre, alongside police dogs and officers in riot gear.

Police and protesters clashed during the demonstration. Credit: PA

But video footage has captured the moment a firework was set off near a horse, which jumped in fright at the explosion.

A picture of another horse at the protest showed it covered in paint.

In a tweet, Avon and Somerset Police’s mounted section said: “This evening officers have been targeted with further violence, some of which was directed towards our horses.

Paint was thrown over a horse during the protest. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“Thankfully none of them were injured. Yet again, our boys did a tremendous job and have come away unfazed and are happily eating hay.”

Ten people were arrested following the disorder for offences including assault of an emergency worker and possession of a Class A drug.

Avon and Somerset Police have been criticised on social media, meanwhile, for their tactics at the protest - including the use of riot shields to disperse crowds.

In response, Supt Mark Runacres : “At times reasonable force had to be used – this is not something we ever want to do but we have a duty to uphold the law, prevent crime, and protect people and property.”

