Ten arrested after police clashes at third Bristol ‘Kill the Bill’ protest

Watch police and protesters clash in Bristol

Ten people have been arrested after a third ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Bristol turned violent.

Police clashed with protesters after they had marched through the city centre and gathered in Lewins Mead.

Video footage and pictures of the scene showed hundreds of people sat in the road opposite a police cordon, which was set up to protect Bridewell Police Station.

Protesters sit in front of a police cordon in Bristol. Credit: PA

But after being told to disperse at around 10pm, Avon and Somerset Police said missiles - including eggs, bricks and glass bottles - were thrown at officers.

‘Violent conduct is not acceptable’

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “The majority of people acted peacefully however there was a minority who once again showed hostility to officers.

Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint. This violent conduct is not acceptable. Supt Runacres, Avon and Somerset Police

“Officers repeatedly encouraged people to disperse but once the atmosphere changed and people became physical it was necessary to take action.”

Ten people were arrested for various offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs.

One was issued with a fixed penalty notice while the other nine remain in police custody.

Three of those detained were also arrested in connection with the violence at the first ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in the city on 21 March, which resulted in police vehicles being set on fire.

Police dispersed protesters using riot shields.

Video filmed by protesters showed the moment police in riot gear moved in, with some criticising the officers’ actions.

In response, Supt Runacres added: “At times reasonable force had to be used – this is not something we ever want to do but we have a duty to uphold the law, prevent crime, and protect people and property.”

“Three of those arrested were also detained in connection with the violent disorder which took place in Bristol on Sunday.”

