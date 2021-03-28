The NHS in Devon is reassuring women the coronavirus vaccination will have no impact on their ability to have a family and is encouraging health and social care workers to take up the vaccine.

More than 87 per cent of frontline health and social care workers across Devon, Plymouth and Torbay have had their first dose of the life-saving vaccine.

But some female staff have hesitated over the jab and highlighted concerns caused by misinformation circulating about fertility.

University Hospitals Plymouth Acting Head of Midwifery, Charlotte Wilton is among thoseoffering reassurance.

She said: “The vaccine works by travelling to your lymph glands and then is disposed of within a couple of days by the body. There is no mechanism by which the coronavirus vaccine can affect your fertility either now or in the future.

Watch video message here from University Hospitals Plymouth Acting Head of Midwifery

“If you are considering having the vaccine but you are really not sure or are considering apregnancy at some point, then please do be reassured that it is safe to do so and that willprotect you and everyone else.”

We have so many vaccines throughout our lives. Women have the flu and whooping cough vaccine routinely in pregnancy. I wasn’t worried that the Coronavirus vaccine would have any impact on my future fertility Laura Boyle, social worker

The Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists have also issued statements on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Edward Morris, President at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “We want to reassure women that there is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility. Claims of any effect of Covid 19 vaccination on fertility are speculative and not supported by any data."

If you are eligible for and have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine, the decision whether to have the vaccination is your choice. You can either have the vaccine or wait for more information about the vaccine. Women who are eligible for the vaccination should consider discussing any concerns they have with their midwife or healthcare professional. Gill Walton, Royal College of Midwives Chief Executive

