More than one hundred protesters gathered in Falmouth yesterday, Saturday March 27, to demonstrate against proposed legislation to give police more powers to prevent protests.

The Kill the Bill demonstration started at 2pm on The Moor in the town centre and attracted a lot of support despite lockdown rules currently making it illegal for people to gather for protests.

A small number of police officers were in attendance, but stood back from the demonstration and observed from a distance.

After a number of speakers addressed those who had gathered on The Moor, the demonstrators marched through the centre of Falmouth, ending up in Events Square, where there was music and dancing until the crowd dispersed.

Police watched protesters march peacefully through the town Credit: Cornwall Live

Falmouth resident Guin Carter, who spoke at the event, said she wanted to protest against the bill’s “attacks on civil liberties”.

“It’s very authoritarian,” she said.

“Ten years for defacing a statue, and they’ll be able to arrest and charge you for being annoying.

“But, a peaceful protest is meant to be annoying - that’s the point. How do you think people got their right to vote, how do you think we did that?

Guin Carter Credit: Cornwall Live

Kill the Bill centres around the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Bill. It will make any protest which is a “public nuisance” eligible for police action.

Currently, the police need to prove a protest could result in serious public disorder, property damage or serious disruption to the life of the community.

The new bill will allow the police to put time and noise limits on rallies, and can give anyone damaging a memorial up to ten years in prison.

“Although it’s good parliament have delayed the bill,” Guin said, “They still haven’t axed it.”

