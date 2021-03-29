A busy road in Somerset is shut after a man died in a car crash.

A section of the A38 near Wellington was closed after the crash happened around 6.20pm on 28 March.

Emergency services said the driver, a man aged in his 30s, died and his next of kin have been informed.

The road remains closed and is not expected to reopen until later today (Monday 29 March), with drivers asked to use alternative routes.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage following the crash. Credit: PA

Avon and Somerset Police has issued an appeal, asking anyone with any information to come forward.

“We’re asking for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to get in contact after a fatal road traffic collision on the A38 near Wellington,” the force said in a statement.

“At approximately 6.20pm yesterday (Sunday, 28 March), we were called to Beambridge following reports a vehicle had been involved in a collision.

The driver, a man in his 30s, has sadly died. His next of kin have been informed. The road is currently closed and is expected to remain so for a few more hours and would ask drivers to find an alternative route. Avon and Somerset Police statement

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 5221066501.

